Robert Dillingham sets decision date with Kentucky trending for top-10 recruit

The Kentucky Wildcats appear to be closing in on their next 2023 commitment.

According to On3’s Jamie Shaw, Robert Dillingham will announce his college decision on June 24th. The recent buzz has been that Kentucky is in great shape for Dillingham and expected to land the 5-star guard at some point this summer, so Shaw’s report jives with that belief.

A 6-foot-2 point guard from Charlotte (NC) who now plays at Donda Academy in California, Dillingham originally committed to NC State but backed off that pledge due to sanctions imposed on the program as a result of their recruitment of Dennis Smith Jr.

Dillingham is ranked No. 6 overall in the 2023 class by On3, No. 14 at 247 Sports, No. 7 at Rivals, and No. 5 at ESPN. He holds additional offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Kansas Jayhawks, Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Texas Longhorns among others.

Earlier this week, 247 Sports recruiting expert Travis Branham predicted Dillingham to end up at Kentucky, who extended a scholarship offer back in October of 2021. The On3 recruiting prediction machine has Kentucky at 75.6% likely to land him.

If Dillingham picks the Cats, he’ll join Reed Sheppard as class of 2023 pledges for John Calipari.

Be sure to read Shaw’s full report for more insight into Dillingham’s recruitment, including who else is in the running.

