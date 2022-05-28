Patrick Baldwin plans to stay in NBA Draft

The NBA Draft deadline is closing in, and one of the top names to watch for appears to have made a decision.

Patrick Baldwin Jr., who is testing the NBA waters while in the transfer portal, told HoopsHype he’s planning to say in the draft.

“Yes, I do. I plan on staying in,” Baldwin said. “I think the feedback I’ve been getting is pretty good.”

A former 5-star and top-10 player in the class of 2021, Baldwin chose to play for his father at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, turning down the Duke Blue Devils, the perceived favorites for much of his recruitment.

This past season, he averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in only 11 games played on the year.

Plagued with injuries throughout the year, that led to Baldwin plummeting down draft boards, but he still believes his stock is high enough to remain in the draft pool.

The Kentucky Wildcats and Baldwin are quite familiar with one another, as the Cats made his top-10 list before committing to Milwaukee. Had he returned to college, one would think the Wildcats could have been an option, but that’s now out the window.

John Calipari has filled out his roster to the point he seems quite comfortable with it, as they have been rather quiet since the addition of Antonio Reeves. Jacob Toppin is testing the NBA waters as well but is expected to return, while Keion Brooks Jr. is expected to withdraw from the draft but transfer to another program.