Friday Headlines: Jacob Toppin Watch Edition

With the June 1st NBA Draft withdrawal deadline nearing, the biggest name to watch for the Kentucky Wildcats is Jacob Toppin.

Toppin, who would be a senior this fall, has been widely expected to return for one more season in Lexington. But if history has told us anything, it’s that no one is a done deal to return to UK until they announce they’re returning to UK.

The Brooklyn native added a little intrigue to his decision on Thursday with a tweet simply reading, ”Decisions Decisions.”

Here’s to hoping that decision is one more ride in Lexington, as Toppin has a world of potential and could be in for a monster season senior if he comes back.

Tweet(s) of the Day

Gabriel Diallo's run in the NCAA Singles Tournament has come to an end in the Elite Eight.



The Kentucky junior ends his year with his best individual season, finishing with 38-8 record on the year and named to the All-SEC First Team.



No. 3 Walton def. Diallo, 6-4, 4-6, 6-7(3) pic.twitter.com/cT5EsweRgD — Kentucky Men's Tennis (@UKMensTennis) May 26, 2022

Cats finish the season as the number 2️⃣ team in the country on USTA's rankings #UKRising pic.twitter.com/fp5fqG01Ey — Kentucky Men's Tennis (@UKMensTennis) May 26, 2022

Congratulations to a historic season for Gabriel Diallo and the Kentucky men’s tennis team.

Your Headlines

Gabriel Diallo Ends Run in NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

Diallo's junior season was his most accomplished yet, capped off by his best finish in the singles tournament of his career. He was named to both the All-Southeastern Conference First Team and the All-SEC Tournament Team in addition to appearing in each Intercollegiate Tennis Association Singles ranking. He was inside the top 25 every week, even peaking at No. 4, and earned the match-clinching point against No. 1 TCU to send UK to its first Final Four in program history.

UK Men’s Basketball Trailblazer Reggie Warford passes away

Warford was inducted into the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2019. He played for Drakesboro High School in Muhlenburg County where he was a second-team All-State selection after averaging 27 points per game his senior season.

Final Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top 25

Following a historic season, the Kentucky men's tennis team claimed the No. 2 ranking in the final poll, a five-spot rise from their previous ranking. The only team ranked higher was national champion Virginia. Florida (3) and Tennessee (5) also cracked the top five.

Kick times, TV set for Kentucky football's first three games of 2022

The Wildcats begin the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at home against Miami (Ohio). The game will be aired on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at 7 PM ET. The Wildcats travel to Florida for the first conference game of the year on Sept. 10 on ESPN at 7 PM ET.

Javon Baker will not transfer to Kentucky, per multiple reports

Baker checked in as the No. 73 ranked transfer portal addition this offseason by 247sports, ranking tops among Kentucky's additions. The top transfer portal addition title now belongs to former Ole Miss defensive back Keidron Smith who checked in at No. 90.

Young Kentucky receiver room will be called upon to produce immediately

Kentucky got some bad news as Javon Baker will not be a Wildcats. However, recent recruiting success should give the offense some answers.

Kentucky MBB also upgrades practice court at Joe Craft Center

After the Kentucky WBB program posted a photo of its new practice court earlier on Thursday, the Men's Basketball team did the same.

Players now eligible to return from injured reserve after four games; practice squads increased to 16 players

The NFL and NFL Players Association recently agreed upon new rules for the 2022 season, notably pertaining to injured reserve and players having to miss a minimum of four games before they can return.

Judge denies NFL’s motions to dismiss Jon Gruden’s lawsuit, move it to arbitration

Gruden’s suit alleges that the NFL leaked his emails, which had been in the league’s possession since June 2021, to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in October in an effort to “harm Gruden’s reputation and force him out of his job,” Hosmer-Henner said in a November statement.

