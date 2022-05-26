Game times and viewing info set for Kentucky’s first 3 games

The SEC has announced game times and TV designations for the first three weeks of the 2022 college football season.

For the Kentucky Wildcats, their season begins September 3rd at home vs. the Miami (OH) RedHawks. It will air on ESPN+ and the SEC Network+ at 7 pm ET, so the only way to watch the game is through streaming. You can read more about that here.

The following week, Kentucky hits the road to take on the Florida Gators on ESPN at 7 pm ET. As usual, this is one of the biggest games on Kentucky’s schedule. While playing in Gainesville is tough, the Gators are in a transition phase under new head coach Billy Napier.

And looking at Kentucky’s other big road SEC games — at Ole Miss and at Tennessee — this may end up being the most winnable game of those three.

Finally, Kentucky returns home in Week 3 to host the Youngstown State Penguins at noon on the SEC Network.

2022 Kentucky Football Schedule for first 3 games