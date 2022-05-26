Recruiting expert projects several 5-star commitments for Kentucky in 2023

John Calipari is known at Kentucky for the high-profile, powerhouse classes he has brought in over the years.

Currently, many would say the hall-of-famer is in a slump on the trail, but that might not be the case for long.

With the summer circuits in full swing, all eyes now turn to the class of 2023, and Kentucky is in good shape with several of the top players in the class.

Travis Branham of 247 Sports took some time to update and make some early predictions for some of the top players in the class, and he has the Cats projected to land three of the top-15 players to this point.

Branham currently has Matas Buzelis (No. 7 by 247 Sports), Ron Holland (No. 13 by 247 Sports), and Robert Dillingham (No. 14 by 247 Sports) as the players most likely to end up in Lexington next season at this point.

This goes with the recent buzz that Kentucky is gaining a lot of steam with Dillingham, while DJ Wagner continues to trend toward the Louisville Cardinals.

The real news here is Kentucky being projected to land Holland, who doesn’t even officially have a scholarship offer from John Calipari but is visiting in June. Perhaps the offer is merely a formality and Holland has a spot at Kentucky is he wants it.

Here is what Branham had to say about Buzelis and Holland.

Buzelis: “Kentucky would be the current betting favorites, but don’t sleep on the G League and also the North Carolina Tar Heels are starting to gain some momentum.”

Holland: “The recruitment of Holland is currently in an evolving state and is something we should have more clarity on in the coming weeks after his visit to Kentucky and as he gets to dig deeper into the questions of going pro and going to college.”

All three players are names that should be familiar to fans across the Big Blue Nation, and all three should get fans excited for what could be with next year’s squad.

If things continue to trend in the direction that Kentucky could land all three of these pieces, and still push to land DJ Wagner, it could be a fun 2023-24 season in Rupp Arena.

Be sure to read the entire article for insight on other Kentucky targets like Wagner and Justin Edwards.

