Alabama transfer Javon Baker won’t join Kentucky Wildcats

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats had a ton of success in the transfer portal, but not everything works out.

Unfortunately, things appear to have broken down with Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver transfer Javon Baker, who announced his transfer to Kentucky back in January.

Now, KSR and Cats Illustrated report that Baker will not be joining the Wildcats this fall. It’s unclear what exactly happened that led to this.

The 6-foot-2 Baker is a former 4-star recruit and was the No. 34 overall wide receiver in the class of 2020 via 247 Sports Composite. His highest ranking was No. 110 nationally and No. 20 among receiver prospects via Rivals.

During his two seasons at Alabama, Baker didn’t get to see the field a lot as he appeared in one game as a freshman hauling in two receptions for 15 yards. His playing time increased in 2021, but not a lot, as he appeared in three games for the Tide. In those three games he tallied seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama has been constantly loaded at the wide receiver position, which didn’t allow him to have much opportunity to get in games.

This is the second time Kentucky took a commitment from a transfer receiver this offseason, only to have it fall through. The same thing happened with Syracuse transfer Taj Harris.