Thursday Headlines: Mike Woodson wants to renew UK-IU series

It sounds like Indiana coach Mike Woodson wants to bring back the annual Kentucky-Indiana game.

At a press event yesterday, Woodson said he’s been in talks with John Calipari about bringing back the rivalry.

“I’m gonna stay on his heels about trying to get the Kentucky-Indiana series back on the table. Over the years that was a helluva game. It might not be Bloomington-Lexington. However we’ve got to get it done, I’ll take it.”

This sounds promising because it sounds like Woodson is open to the idea of a neutral site matchup between the Wildcats and the Hoosiers.

But there was also this from Woodson that he wants the series to be home-and-home.

Mike Woodson asked about the Indiana-Kentucky game: Calipari and I are close (boos from the crowd) … I want to play in Lexington and Bloomington. Cal doesn’t want any part of that … I can call Kenny and play Louisville … but we all know we want Kentucky. #iubb — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) May 26, 2022

We know Calipari has been adamant that a UK-IU matchup would need to take place on a neutral floor for him to agree to it, so if Woodson is open to a neutral site, it seems like that’s good news for those who have been hoping to see the UK-IU rivalry return.

A home-and-home would help boost the Rupp Arena schedule for UK fans longing for more marquee matchups in Lexington, but Calipari also seems totally against going to Bloomington after all the issues of 2011.

We’ll see if Calipari and Woodson continue to make progress on making the matchup happen.

Tweet of the Day

Players I’m most excited to see in CFB - Pt 17



DeAndre Square - LB - @UKFootball



Square is IMPRESSIVE. Kentucky defense has been an NFL machine under Coach Stoops, and @D_Square10 is next in line. Career Stats:

◦244 Tackles

◦19.5 TFL

◦3 FF / 2 INT



2x Team Captain ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4vw9PWlAPf — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) May 24, 2022

One of the best in the conference.

Headlines

UK-UGA labeled top 10 SEC game to watch - Cats Pause

Should be a big day in Lexington.

Kentucky-Florida will likely be a night game - KSR

Better for Kentucky with it so early in the schedule.

Kentucky Baseball survives and advances - Herald Leader

It’s that time of year.

How do we fix the Pro Bowl? - Bleacher Report

Lots of ideas out there.

The NFL is launching a new streaming service - Yahoo

What’s another streaming service gonna hurt?

The Nets don’t plan to extend Kyrie - CBS

Hard to blame them.