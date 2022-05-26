Where Will Levis stands in 247 Sports’ quarterback rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats have high expectations heading into the 2022 season and a big reason for that is the fact that Will Levis will be taking the field once again.

Levis has had a big offseason as he has started to blow up nationally being projected as a top 10 pick, and in one case, as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now that we are less than 100 days away from the season getting started, 247 Sports released their list of the 25 best quarterbacks entering next season.

After racking up 2,826-yards and 24 touchdowns while adding 376 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns in 2021, Levis came in as the 15th best quarterback in the country.

“Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will be the first of several signal-callers taken in the first round of next year’s NFL Draft, according to CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso, who recently noted Levis is “big, chiseled, has a rocket for an arm” for the Houston Texans at No. 1. He was a surprise pick inside CBS Sports’ first top 10 for 2023 earlier this month and has now climbed several more spots to top billing. Levis is a former Penn State transfer who has been a shot in the arm for the Wildcats’ passing game. He tossed 24 touchdown passes last season and threw for nearly 3,000 yards in helping Kentucky win 10 games after years of inconsistency at the position. Moreover, Levis scored nine touchdowns on the ground as a player with escapability.”

As for where he stands among the SEC, Levis is ranked as the 6th best quarterback in the conference behind Alabama’s Bryce Young (No. 1), Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson (No. 5), Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker (No. 6), South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler (No. 8), and Mississippi State’s Will Rogers (No. 14).

Seems like Levis is under ranked once again, and the Kentucky program continues to get overlooked.

