Gabriel Diallo beats Ohio State’s Matej Vocel to make Elite Eight

The magical postseason of Gabriel Diallo will live on another day.

After helping the Kentucky Wildcats reach the national title game, Diallo is now making a run of his own in the NCAA Men’s Singles Tournament.

Today, Diallo advanced to his first career Elite Eight after taking down Ohio State star Matej Vocel by a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 result in the Round of 16, his second-straight year making the round, at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.

To give an idea of how magical Diallo’s overall season has been, the junior entered the year winning just 19 games last season. He now stands at 38-7 overall this year and has 65 singles wins in his career.

Up next is an SEC rivalry showdown, as Diallo will face Tennessee’s No. 3 Adam Walton on Thursday.

When the Wildcats and Volunteers played during the regular season, Walton beat Liam Draxl in three sets at the Hilary J. Boone Complex, but UK earned the team win.

Diallo is UK’s last entry in the NCAA Tournament after Draxl fell in the Round of 64 to Wake Forest’s Eduardo Nava.

