Tyler Herro’s postseason struggles continue

After winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award for his standout regular season, Tyler Herro has been having a rough postseason.

In 14 games thus far in the NBA Playoffs, Herro has hit just 74/179 shots (41.3%) and 16/69 3-point attempts (23.2%). That includes hitting just two of his last 23 attempts from deep, a mere 8.7%.

Herro has also been battling a groin injury, which led to him not playing in the fourth quarter of Game 3 and missing Game 4 altogether as the Miami Heat are tied 2-2 with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Now, Herro will miss another game, as he’s been ruled out for Game 5 in Miami. He was initially listed as questionable to play.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that Herro’s groin injury would normally keep him out for 2-4 weeks in the regular season, but he’s hoping to return sooner now that it’s do or die for the Heat.

Here’s to hoping we get to see Herro back on the court and back to himself before it’s too late.

.@ramonashelburne says Tyler Herro is pushing to play through his groin injury ⬇️



"This is an injury ... that would normally keep him out 2-4 weeks if this was the regular season." pic.twitter.com/dtvPlum51D — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 24, 2022

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.