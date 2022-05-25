UK announces football mini pack details

After another 10-win season for the Kentucky Wildcats football program, the 2022 season has the potential to be another historic one in Lexington.

Now, UK has announced details on their mini pack offerings for this fall.

Fans will have the option to choose three games starting as low as $115. Each mini plan will include the Louisville rivalry game and at least one SEC matchup.

Fans will choose one game from Group A, which includes:

Oct. 8 vs. South Carolina

Oct. 15 vs. Mississippi State

All fans will get the Nov. 26 rivalry game against Louisville from Group B.

And one game from Group C, which includes:

Sept. 3 vs. Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 17 vs. Youngstown State

Sept. 24 vs. Northern Illinois

Nov. 12 vs. Vanderbilt

Pricing for these packages go from $23-$72 per ticket, per game. Fans will have the ability to attend three games for as little as $115.

A complete seating chart with pricing and more details can be found here.