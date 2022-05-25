Kentucky beats No. 20 Auburn and makes history in SEC Tournament

The Kentucky Wildcats are moving on in the SEC Tournament.

After Tuesday’s clash with the No. 20 Auburn Tigers got rained out, the game was moved to this afternoon.

After both teams battled to a 1-1 tie through eight innings, Oraj Anu hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth, followed by a homer from Adam Fogel that pushed Kentucky to a 3-1 win.

In the process, the Wildcats became the first 12-seed in SEC Tournament history to win a game.

Sean Harney pitched 7.0 innings for the Wildcats, allowing no runs on four hits with five strikeouts.

Now sitting at 31-24 and having won five games vs. RPI top-six teams in the last 11 games, Kentucky will next play the LSU Tigers on Thursday. That includes three wins over Auburn over the last week after taking two of three in last week’s series.

“This is a guy, this is his last year of college baseball, so this is it for him,” UK coach Nick Mingione said of Anu in a press release. “He and a bunch of our other guys, they just want to keep playing. I heard in the dugout multiple times, we’re not done yet, we want to keep playing.”

The Wildcats just about have to win every game in Hoover this week to make the NCAA Tournament. Anything less will likely result in no postseason.

For now, Kentucky lives to fight another day.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.