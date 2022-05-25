Key predictions logged for Rob Dillingham and DJ Wagner

Forty-eight hours before his original commitment back in December, Robert Dillingham had seven 247 Sports Crystal Ball predictions to Kentucky, giving many the belief that he would be a Wildcat.

However, in a sudden change, he ultimately committed to NC State.

Yet, the recruitment is not over.

Back in March, Dillingham decommitted from NC State back in March after the program was punished for a total of nine NCAA violations, primarily centered around the recruitment of former 5-star recruit Dennis Smith Jr.

Upon Dillingham’s decommitment, the Kentucky staff showed immediate confidence, with UK assistant Chin Coleman even telling the 5-star guard, “I’m not gonna lose this time”.

Today should bring more confidence, as Dillingham received his first crystal ball prediction since reopening his recruitment from 247 Sports’ Travis Branham, and it is for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Currently ranked as the top point guard in the 2023 class, Dillingham is the perfect modern point guard. While being a confident scorer from all three levels, Dillingham is also willing to make the extra pass and put his teammates in positions to succeed.

Reports came out in April that Dillingham was close to narrowing his list to five schools. While that list has yet to be announced, the Wildcats look to be in a good position against the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, and Memphis Tigers, the four schools that Dillingham has mentioned to be the most consistent in his recruitment.

Not all news is good, however, as a key prediction was just logged for DJ Wagner.

Travis Graf, one of the top recruiting analysts in the business and also a Kentucky recruiting guru, just flipped his Rivals FutureCast prediction from Kentucky to Louisville for Wagner. It’s one of four straight picks logged for the Cards at Rivals. There’s also been four straight predictions for Louisville to land Wagner at 247 Sports.

The Cards have been getting most of the buzz recently, so it’s no surprise to see the recruiting predictions favor Louisville for Wagner and now Kentucky for Dillingham.

Hopefully, Kentucky is able to have at least one of these guys signed with the early signing period rolls around.

