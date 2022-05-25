Kentucky vs. Louisville set for Dec 31st at Rupp Arena, per report

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals did not face off last season on the hardwood, as COVID protocols canceled the game.

Well fans in the Commonwealth can now look forward to this season’s matchup, as a report has come out of the scheduled date for this season's game.

According to Jon Rothstein, this season matchup will take place on New Year's Eve as the Cards will travel to Lexington to face off against the Cats.

NEWS: Next season's game between Kentucky and Louisville is set to be played on December 31st at Rupp Arena, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/W5o1GZWbtb — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 25, 2022

There has not been an official announcement from the program or has there been a tip-off time set at this point.

The rivalry enters a new era, as Kenny Payne has taken over the head coaching role for Louisville. As many know Payne worked as an assistant for Calipari from 2010-20, before he made the jump to the NBA in which he took an assistant role with the New York Knicks.

There are plenty of questions that will need to be answered in the first few months of the season for both programs, but this game will come with some big outcomes for both sides.

For Payne, beat Kentucky and Louisville fans will buy in even more to the program's new era. For John Calipari, beat Louisville and get fans across the state back on your good side (at least for a weekend).

Should be a good battle in Rupp Arena come Dec. 31st.