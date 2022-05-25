Wednesday Headlines: Gabriel Diallo Edition

For the second straight year, Gabriel Diallo is advancing to the Sweet Sixteen on the Men’s NCAA Singles Tournament. Diallo took out Chris Rodesch in the Round of 32, winning the first set (6-2) and the third set (6-4) while dropping the second set (4-6). He’ll face Ohio State’s Matej Vocel on Wednesday starting at 9AM CT for the right to advance to the Singles Quarterfinals on Thursday. The Men’s Singles Finals will be held on Saturday at 12PM CT.

Diallo was named to the All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Tournament team after leading the Wildcats to a runner-up finish in the SEC Championship. He also helped the Wildcats to second place in the NCAA Tournament.

Big Blue Nation can follow along with Diallo on the TennisONE App. The app live streams all matches and is free at both the App Store as well as Google Play. You can visit TennisONE online here.

Tweet of the Day

Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.



(via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/gA02m5FJsO — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2022

Incase you missed this last night.

Headlines

