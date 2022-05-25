Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns now eligible for massive contract extensions this summer

Former Kentucky Wildcats have a long track record of success at the NBA’s highest level.

It’s never been more obvious than with budding superstars Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker, not to mention championship-winners Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo that came before then along with many, many others.

KAT and Booker both cracked the playoffs this season, and on top of that, they were both named to All-NBA teams lately. Booker was named first-team All-NBA while KAT was selected to the league’s third team.

Both players has extremely effective seasons for their respective organization.

Booker’s Suns finished atop the Western Conference and has the best home record in the NBA. He ended the year averaging a career-high 26.8 points per game and coupled that with 5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

As for KAT, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He also notched 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. KAT did manage to lead the Wolves to the second playoff appearance of his career.

With KAT being the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and Booker taken No. 10, both are in line for massive contract extensions, and it makes sense for both franchise to offer it up for their respective superstar.

Devin Booker and Karl Anthony-Towns are eligible to sign a four-year $211M super max extension this offseason. Both players have 2 years left on their contract and the extension would begin in 2024/25.



The projected extension: $47.1M, $50.8M, $54.6M and $58.4M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 25, 2022

This will be the second new deal signed by each former Wildcats as they served their initial four-year rookie contract and then signed a contract following that one ending. KAT is 26 years old and Booker is just 25, so both will be entering their prime in the near future.

The sky is the limit for each, and it will be interesting to see how their respective team builds around them, especially if they are offered this next extension which would solidify them as the No. 1 option on a team hoping to contend for a title.