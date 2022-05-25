Linebacker Jacquez Jones is back in a boot

One of the Kentucky Wildcats’ defensive leaders and biggest returners for 2022 is having some issues with a nagging foot injury.

Jacquez Jones took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of his foot in a boot along with crutches.

Jones missed the Cats’ bowl game against the Iowa Hawkeyes after he was seen wearing a boot throughout the week in Orlando. However, he was able to participate in all 15 practices this spring.

During the 2021 season, Jones was a massive piece to the Cats’ success as he led the team with 86 tackles and had game winning pass break-ups against Florida, Missouri, and Chattanooga.

Hopefully this is just a precautionary measure to ensure that Jones is ready to go when the season gets set to kick off on September 4th because Kentucky will be better off with the experienced leadership that Jones will provide.