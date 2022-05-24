Ron Holland sets visit to UK

Ron Holland is one of the top players in the class of 2023, but he does not yet hold an offer from UK.

That could be changing soon, as Holland has scheduled an official visit to UK starting June 13th, he announced on Twitter.

In most recruitments, John Calipari doesn’t issue out scholarship offers until a recruit visits UK, so look for Holland to gets that offer during his trip to Lexington.

A 6-foot-8, 195-pound forward from Duncanville (TX), Holland is ranked ninth overall in 2023 by 247 Sports Composite. He recently announced a top eight that includes the Kentucky Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks, UCLA Bruins, Texas Longhorns, Auburn Tigers, NBA G-League Ignite, Memphis Tigers, and Houston Cougars.

Arkansas has gotten a lot of the recent buzz, but that’s apparently not stopping from UK becoming a bigger player in this recruitment.

Here is a brief scouting report of Holland from 247 Sports’ Brandon Jenkins.

“Holland has a high motor to go along with good mobility, length, and agility. He runs the floor and changes ends well. Holland is both very active and versatile defensively. He is capable of impacting the game in a number of ways, but his ability to crash the glass maybe his biggest strength. He has worked on his shooting mechanics as they have progressed since his arrival in high school. He needs to continue to develop in that area of his game. A young prospect for his class, Holland’s upside will be based upon his mindset and dedication in improving his craft.”

Check out some highlights of Holland in action.

