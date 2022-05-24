Tyler Guilfoil and Ryan Ritter honored by SEC coaches

Kentucky Wildcats junior pitcher Tyler Guilfoil has been named First-Team All-SEC in a vote of league coaches, it was announced Monday. He is the only relief pitcher to receive that honor.

Junior Ryan Ritter was voted the top defensive shortstop in the league as well.

A Lexington native who transferred back home after last season following a three-year career at Lipscomb, Guilfoil is having arguably the best season in history by a Kentucky reliever. He has a 1.57 earned run average and five saves in 46.0 innings while striking out nearly 15 batters per nine innings and holding opposing hitters to a .149 batting average. He has a 1.27 ERA in 35.1 SEC innings.

Guilfoil is the first Wildcat to make one of the SEC’s two all-conference teams since Zack Thompson in 2019.

Ritter, a junior from Chicago, was named to the league’s All-Defensive Team. He also added 20 extra-base hits and 13 stolen bases.

Up next, the Wildcats take on Auburn tonight in the opening round of the SEC Tournament at 8:30 pm ET.