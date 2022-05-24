Tuesday Headlines: SEC Football Playoff (?) Edition

With the SEC meetings coming up, one of the biggest talks of the week will almost certainly be Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher, and rightfully so.

But there is also a big change that will be discussed during the week that will almost certainly be a bombshell in the sport if it comes to fruition.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the idea of an intra-SEC playoff will be on the table for the meetings.

“One idea certain to be discussed by SEC officials in Destin is the notion of the SEC creating, running and profiting from its own intra-SEC postseason,” said Thamel. “The most obvious model is an eight-team one, but there are others that will be discussed.”

Thamel continued with this:

“SEC commissioner Greg Sankey stressed that no seismic change is imminent. But he did mention that an SEC-only playoff, in a variety of forms, was among the nearly 40 different models that SEC officials discussed at their fall meetings.”

With the idea of a college football playoff pushed back, it’s obvious the SEC is trying to take advantage of their power across the sport. With Oklahoma and Texas joining in the next few years, it’s about to get even stronger.

For Kentucky this could be an opportunity to continue to climb the ladder in the SEC picking order, and get some even more solid national post-season exposure.

This is definitely a storyline to watch over the SEC meetings.

Tweet(s) of the Day

Lance & Kareem in Brazil pic.twitter.com/5pLLURIstP — Tucker Clack (@ZodiClackKiller) May 24, 2022

Your Headlines

Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks withdraws from 2022 NBA Draft

After getting more feedback from NBA decision-makers, Brooks has clearly changed his mind. He will instantly become one of the most sought after players in the transfer portal. Numerous high majors have expressed interest in Brooks.

Tennessee, Mississippi Schools the Key to a Successful Kentucky Football Season

Kentucky has owned the lower-tier of the SEC since 2016. The Cats must conquer the middle tier in close games to reach new heights this fall.

Tyler Guilfoil Voted First-Team All-SEC by League Coaches

Guilfoil had arguably the best season in history by a Kentucky reliever. He has a 1.57 earned run average and five saves in 46.0 innings while striking out nearly 15 batters per nine innings and holding opposing hitters to a .149 batting average.

2022 SEC Baseball Tournament: Game by game predictions

Can anyone beat Tennessee? Kentucky is the only team to take a series from the Vols so far this year, and the Wildcats did so with great pitching. But in the SEC Tournament, playing a handful of games in short order can deplete teams' pitching staffs.

College football rankings: SEC order of finish projection for 2022 season, via ESPN FPI

There's a chance the Wildcats will only be underdogs in two games this fall and ESPN's FPI likes Kentucky as a high-end finisher in the SEC, second only to Georgia in the division. This year's contest with the Bulldogs is in Lexington.

Third Nike EYBL session heads to Louisville this weekend

The event will tip off bright and early on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. EST inside the Kentucky Exposition Center, which is where all three days worth of games will be played. Games will continue throughout each day, tipping off every 90 minutes across six courts.

Washington Commanders spend $100 million on land in Virginia for possible stadium

The Washington Commanders paid more than $100 million for land in Virginia, a possible next step in building a new stadium, as well as numerous retail shops, restaurants and apartments, according to a source with knowledge of the purchase.

Minnesota Timberwolves hire executive Tim Connelly to 5-year deal worth over $40M that includes ownership equity

Tim Connelly heads to Minnesota on a five-year deal worth over $40 million that also includes ownership equity, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Connelly spent nine years building the Nuggets into a contender.

PGA Championship winner and former Alabama Crimson Tide golfer Justin Thomas takes jab at Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher

PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas took a dig at Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher after winning a second Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday.

Most complete teams heading into 2022 NFL season: Buccaneers, Chargers at the top

The Buffalo Bills added more firepower this offseason, but where do they land in Marc Ross' ranking of the most complete rosters in the NFL? Check out his top five groups entering the 2022 season.

Arizona Cardinals to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season'

The Arizona Cardinals' 2022 season will be featured in the second in-season version of HBO's "Hard Knocks."

The Painting Paid for Grilled Cheese Sandwiches 50 Years Ago

In a humble Ontario diner, a fan of the grilled cheese traded a painting he bought from a poor painter for a sandwich.