Colin Goodfellow returning to Kentucky (again)

Colin Goodfellow is back, again.

After becoming the primary punter for the Kentucky Wildcats this past season, Goodfellow entered the transfer portal once the season ended, only to withdraw from it and take part in spring football with the program.

Once spring ball ended, Goodfellow re-entered the portal.

Now, Goodfellow has once again withdrawn from the transfer portal and is re-joining the Wildcats, he announced Monday.

“I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come back to my home away from home. It was an easy decision after considering all the options, and I realized I just have more to give here on and off the field. I’m excited to be back for my super senior season, and I cannot wait for the best season yet.

“Let’s ride, #BBN.”

Set to be a sixth-year senior out of Cleveland (OH), Goodfellow became the primary punter last season after projected starter Wilson Berry suffered an injury in fall camp. Goodfellow went on to average 46.3 yards across 45 punts with a 2.86 touch-back percentage and one punt downed inside the 20-yard line.

With Berry returning alongside the addition of kicker/punter Jackson Smith in the 2022 recruiting class, UK will certainly have some depth at punter, though one would assume Goodfellow has the inside track on keeping the job if he’s returning to Lexington.

Speaking of, this means UK will have both its primary punter and kicker back from last season after Matt Ruffalo also opted to return for his super senior season.