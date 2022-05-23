Keion Brooks withdrawing from NBA Draft, per report

Well, what do you know.

After reportedly being “all-in” on being part of the 2022 NBA Draft, Keion Brooks Jr. has now decided to return to college for his senior season, according to Jeff Goodman.

Though Brooks has been widely projected to go undrafted if he remained in the draft, he has made it clear that playing in the NBA this fall was his ultimate goal.

However, even if Brooks made an NBA roster, he was going to be paid very little and likely on a non-guaranteed contract, whereas he could potentially make millions of dollars through NIL at many colleges.

That’s why returning to school has always looked like the best option for Brooks, so it’s good to see he finally realized this.

The question now becomes where will he be playing this fall.

Brooks is currently in the transfer portal, and while all of the recent signs suggest a return to Kentucky is not an option, he recently said that a return to Lexington was still in play.

This past weekend, Jon Rothstein reported that Notre Dame, Ohio State, UCLA, Florida, Arizona, Iowa and Memphis are among the schools who’ve been in contact with Brooks. So if he does opt to leave Kentucky, those are at least several options we know will be in contention.

For what it’s worth, USA Today reporter Bryan Kalbrosky adds that the three schools who’ve emerged as legitimate options for Brooks are the Arizona Wildcats, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Washington Huskies.

As of now, I’m still expecting Brooks to be elsewhere this fall.

Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks has withdrawn from the NBA draft. There are lots of schools with reported interest, but based on my intel, I'd expect him to pick from one of these three:



Arizona

Notre Dame

Washington



pic.twitter.com/KOPflzT3ro — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) May 23, 2022

