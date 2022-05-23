Kentucky vs. Michigan State in 2022 Champions Classic will take place Nov. 15

The 2022-23 schedule continues to come into focus for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team.

According to Jeff Goodman, the 2022 Champions Classic will take place on November 15th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kentucky is slated to take on the Michigan State Spartans, while the Duke Blue Devils and Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a battle of projected top-15 teams.

You probably notice the date is a little later this year. That’s because the event was moved back a week to avoid a conflict with Election Day. The event had previously taken place during the first week of November.

This would typically be great news for Kentucky, who is normally breaking in a new roster full of freshmen. That makes for a tough challenge to have such teams open the regular season against what’s normally a top-25 team full of experienced players.

However, the roles will be reversed this year, as Kentucky is now the veteran-heavy team with guys like Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler back for their senior seasons, while Michigan State will be replacing most of its roster from a season ago. Many of the way-too-early polls for next season have the Spartans unranked, whereas Kansas and Duke are both projected as top-15 teams.

Still, it’s good to know the 2022-23 Wildcats will likely have a few warm-up games against mid-majors to start the regular season before facing a much tougher test in the Champions Classic.

