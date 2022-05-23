Tyler Herro out vs. Celtics in Game 4

The Miami Heat limped towards the finish line in Game 3, but they still managed to come out on top, despite seeing their double-digit lead dwindle down in the fourth quarter.

A dominating effort from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown closed the gap, but the play of Bam Adebayo and a timely bucket from P.J. Tucker managed to give the Heat much-needed breathing room.

One player that didn’t get much run in the second half was former Kentucky Wildcats standout Tyler Herro. Jimmy Butler was ruled out at the half as well, which added some pressure to the Heat’s then 15-point lead.

It seemed obvious that the Heat needed Herro’s playmaking, as they had just 13 points in the fourth quarter as the clock went under a minute left. Herro was subbed out for Max Strus with 8:11 left in the quarter, and he didn’t return to the game.

He’s now been ruled out for tonight’s Game 4 matchup.

#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 4 vs the Celtics.



Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) & P.J. Tucker (knee) will all warm up with the intent to play. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 23, 2022

Game 4 for the Celtics and Heat will tip off from Boston on Monday night 8:30 pm ET. The understanding is that most of the players listed as questionable for Miami will give it go, but Herro’s groin will keep him out. It also explains why he was limited on Saturday evening.

The Heat will need Herro back to himself if they’re going to win a championship, so here’s to hoping he’s back on the court and back in his groove soon.