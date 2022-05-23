 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Headlines: Seasons’ End Edition

Both the men’s tennis and softball teams saw their season come to a close on Sunday afternoon.

By John Morgan Francis
Photo by UK Athletics

Sunday was a tough afternoon for fans of Kentucky sports. Both the UK softball and men’s tennis teams set out in search of a single victory, but both came up just short of their goal and saw both of their seasons end in a flash.

First, the men’s tennis team saw their incredible run end just shy of claiming their first national title in program history, as Virginia beat the Wildcats 4-0.

It wasn’t long before the softball Wildcats also saw their postseason come to an end after suffering back-to-back losses to Virginia Tech. Kentucky had defeated Virginia Tech on Saturday, 5-4, but lost both of Sunday’s games 2-9 and 4-5 for a combined score of 6-14.

The men’s tennis team finishes their year with a 26-8 record, while the softball team ends the year with a 37-19 record.

A hat tip to both teams on what they accomplished.

Tweet of the Day

How cool is this?

Headlines

Eastern Kentucky’s Noah Thompson wins American Idol!

A watch party was held Sunday night in Louisa at The Garden Theater. That is where Thompson first found out he would audition for American Idol. One of his friends convinced him to go on the show.

What’s next for John Wall? - KSR

The former Wildcat has an interesting future.

Thomas outlasts Zalatoris in playoff to win second PGA Championship - ESPN

Amazing Sunday for the Louisville native.

Kentucky men’s tennis falls to Virginia in national championship - Cats Pause

What a run they had, though.

Blair Green gives back to the community - KSR

This is just awesome.

Pujols hits two homers, Molina makes pitching debut as Cardinals roll - ESPN

Partying like it’s 2006.

UK’s season ends with loss in regional final to Virginia Tech - Cats Pause

Another Virginia team deals a blow to the Wildcats.

Juwan Howard declines Lakers’ interest in head coaching job - Yahoo!

Reality check for LA.

Pereira blows shot at winning first major with double bogey on 18 - ESPN

Tough blow for the PGA Tour rookie.

