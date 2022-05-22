Sunday Headlines: National Championship Gameday

A national championship is at stake today when the Kentucky Wildcats and Virginia Cavaliers face off in the NCAA Tournament Men’s Tennis Final.

After beating TCU on Thursday to advance to the program’s first Final Four, 4th-seeded Kentucky is in the final game after dominating Ohio State in Saturday’s action.

On the other side, 6th-seeded Virginia is in the final after cruising past Tennessee.

Earlier this season, Kentucky fell at home to Virginia 4-2. This will the second-straight rematch for the Cats after beating Ohio State 4-1 after the Buckeyes won the regular-season battle 4-0.

Today’s national title matchup will be played at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex at 4 pm ET in Champaign, Illinois. You can watch it live on the TennisONE App and follow along the NCAA.com live blog.

Tweet(s) of the Day

Big time wins ⏩ big time celebrations #UKRising pic.twitter.com/w49d0UAlzm — Kentucky Men's Tennis (@UKMensTennis) May 21, 2022

This literally never gets old. pic.twitter.com/F61hmZkyHk — Kentucky Men's Tennis (@UKMensTennis) May 21, 2022

Sure doesn’t : )

Your Headlines

Wildcats Dominate in Singles to Advance to First-Ever NCAA Championship

Kentucky star Liam Draxl shined the brightest with all eyes on Court 1. After dropping the first set, the reigning Intercollegiate Tennis Association Player of the Year emptied the tank, winning two consecutive sets against No. 9 Cannon Kingsley for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory, earning the match-clinching point for UK.

34 Wildcats Qualify for NCAA East Regionals

Kentucky track and field will send 34 Wildcats, 19 from the women's team and 15 from the men's team, to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships East Preliminaries in Bloomington, Indiana from May 25 through May 28.

Abernathy’s Big Swing Lifts Kentucky Past Virginia Tech

Renee Abernathy hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning and Alexia Lacatena pitched six sparkling innings as the Kentucky Softball team overcame a 4-0 deficit to beat Virginia Tech 5-4 on Saturday afternoon to book a spot in the Blacksburg Regional final.

Kentucky to take on UCLA in annual CBS Sports Classic

It will mark the ninth annual CBS Sports Classic, which has been played every year since the 2014-15 season and after stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Cleveland, will be played at The World's Most Famous Arena in New York City.

Bam Adebayo Compared To Kevin Garnett After Carrying Heat in Game 3 Win vs. Celtics

The Miami Heat have desperately needed more from Bam Adebayo in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. In Game 3, he finally provided it.

Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship after shooting 79 in third round

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the PGA Championship after he shot a career-high 79 in the third round on Saturday at Southern Hills.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson caps busy week as NFL investigation continues

Deshaun Watson’s week included meeting with NFL investigators and playing golf in the Bahamas with his new Cleveland Browns teammates.

Speaking in Buffalo, Roger Goodell seeks “long-lasting changes that will hopefully prevent this in the future”

Goodell, who along with his wife donated $50,000 to the Bills Social Justice Fund, also expressed an aspiration for changes that will help prevent the horrific tragedy that took place last week.

This Week in NFL History (May 23-May 29): 'Papa Bear' George Halas retires as all-time winningest coach

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.