Softball Cats rally past Virginia Tech; Baseball Cats beat Auburn for spot in SEC Tournament

What. A. Day.

This will undoubtedly go down as one of the best days UK Athletics has collectively seen in quite some time.

It began with the men’s tennis team defeating Ohio State to earn a spot in the national championship.

The softball Wildcats also had a special postseason win, as they rallied past Virginia Tech to make the Blacksburg Regional Final.

This, after the Cats trailed 4-0 in the first inning following a grand slam by the Hokies, the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, who later entered the 7th inning up 4-2.

That’s when the magic happened, as Renee Abernathy hit a three-run homer to put the Cats up 5-4, which would prove to be the final margin.

Kentucky is now just one win away from a ninth Super Regionals berth in the last 11 seasons. The winner of Saint Francis vs. Miami (OH) will meet Virginia Tech on Sunday, and the winner of that elimination game will face the Wildcats later in the afternoon.

The diamond was also kind to the baseball Cats today, as they needed a win over No. 18 Auburn to clinch a spot in next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover Alabama.

Jake Plastiak hit the two-run go-ahead single in the sixth inning, while Mason Hazelwood and Tyler Guilfoil held Auburn’s bats in check as Kentucky finished off a 6-3 comeback win to clinch a spot in Hoover.

Kentucky, now 30-24 overall and 12-18 in SEC play, has incredibly won four series against top 20 opponents. That’s keeping an NCAA Tournament at-large berth possible, though the Cats will need a deep SEC tourney run to make it to the Big Dance.

Hope remains.

