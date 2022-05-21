Kentucky beats Ohio State to reach Men’s Tennis National Championship

The Kentucky Wildcats tennis team will play for the national championship for the first time in program history!

After reaching the program’s first Final Four earlier this week, 8th-seeded Kentucky was able to make more history Saturday by taking down the 4th-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in Champaign, Illinois.

This was actually a rematch from early in the regular season when Ohio State swept Kentucky 4-0.

The Wildcats got sweet revenge this time around, dominating the Buckeyes by a 4-1 decision after going down 1-0.

Kentucky’s Liam Draxl claimed a three-set victory over Cannon Kingsley (2-6, 6-3, 6-2) to clinch the match for the Wildcats.

Up next, Kentucky will play either the 6th-seeded Tennessee Volunteers or 7th-seeded Virginia Cavaliers in the national championship at 4 pm ET on Sunday.

While the team tournament will end Sunday, Draxl and Gabriel Diallo will play in the NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles Tournament starting Monday in Champaign.

Check out the highlights from today’s national semifinal win, as well as the regional final win over TCU.

