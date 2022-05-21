Kentucky football included in updated ESPN rankings for 2022 season

The Kentucky Wildcats will take the field at Kroger Field in just about four months.

As the Big Blue Nation gets revved up for summer-ball and fall camp just around the corner, we are at the point of the year where way-too-early rankings start to roll out. Unlike years past, these rankings are favoring the Cats.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach released an updated ranking for the approaching 2022 season, and he has the Cats right in the mix at No. 22. He ended up dropping the Cats one spot from his previous ranking.

Here is what Schlabach had to say about the Cats;

“After guiding Kentucky to its second 10-win season since 1977, coach Mark Stoops and his staff spent the spring trying to rebuild both lines of scrimmage. Three starting offensive linemen must be replaced. Manning, an Auburn transfer, looks like one of the starting guards. On the defensive line, three starters departed, including tackle Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, who is attempting to join the WWE. Adding Tayvion Robinson, who had at least 31 catches in each of the past three seasons at Virginia Tech, should shore up the wide receiver corps.”

There are seven teams represented from the SEC in the updated rankings, with UK only being ahead of Tennessee who comes in at No. 24. Also included are Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 3), Texas A&M (No. 5), Arkansas (No. 20), and Ole Miss (No. 21).

It is shaping up to be another fun football season for the Cats, and it appears they will enter Week 1 with a ranking beside their name for the first time in a long time.