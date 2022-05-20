Several SEC programs among 16 schools in contact with Keion Brooks, per report

While Keion Brooks Jr. is planning to be in the pros this fall, a return to college is still on the table.

Earlier this week, Brooks spoke with Zags Blog about planning to stay in the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. The junior forward also said he wasn’t directly speaking with other schools interested in him, saying that his family is handling that instead.

“I couldn’t even tell you who’s recruiting me or who’s reaching out because I just let my parents handle it all,” Brooks told Adam Zagoria. “So that’s the thing with college and this is the NBA process. I’m just working every day to try to get better.”

Well, according to Jon Rothstein, Brooks has been in regular contact with about 16 schools, including the Florida Gators, South Carolina Gamecocks, Mississippi State Bulldogs and UCLA Bruins among others.

Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks is focused on the NBA Draft, but is in regular contact with the following schools if he returns to school, per his brother.



Ohio St

Maryland

UCLA

Arizona

Notre Dame

Washington

Iowa

Florida

Miss St

S Carolina

BYU

DePaul

UNLV

Nebraska

K State

Memphis — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 20, 2022

Brooks is still widely projected to go undrafted if he remains in the draft. But even if he is a late second-round pick, the amount of money he can make could be minimal compared to what he could potentially make with NIL money.

However, going pro would allow Brooks to focus solely on basketball and not worry about school, which is what he appears to want.

Whatever happens, here’s to hoping Brooks is able to make the best decision for himself and his family when it comes time.

