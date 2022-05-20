Shaedon Sharpe makes it clear he’s all-in on NBA Draft

Kentucky Wildcats guard Shaedon Sharpe is currently testing the 2022 NBA Draft process while maintaining his college eligibility.

However, it’s been widely expected that Sharpe would ultimately remain in the draft, and it appears that’s now final.

In an interview with Shams Charania, Sharpe made it clear he’s all-in on the NBA following his trip to the NBA Combine this week in Chicago, where he apparently heard everything he needed to remain in the draft.

Sharpe even believes he can contend for the No. 1 overall pick, though he’s widely projected to be selected after the big three of Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith.

Kentucky's Shaedon Sharpe: "I'm going for the No. 1 spot… Getting info back from teams that I want to hear, that really convinced me and pushed me to stay in the Draft and declare."

Despite not playing a single minute of game action as a Wildcat, Sharpe, who will turn age 19 just a few days ahead of the draft, is still projected to be a top-10 pick by most experts, some even putting him in the top five.

Sharpe joined the Kentucky men’s basketball team in the second semester in January after initially being the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class. He reclassified with the plan of sitting and developing for the 2021-22 season.

However, there was always skepticism something else was in play, as it turned out Sharpe would be eligible for the 2022 draft because he had enough credits to graduate high school a year early.

Now, Sharpe is off to the NBA after not playing at Kentucky.

You can’t fault the kid for wanting to be a lottery pick and make millions of dollars. You do have to wonder if John Calipari could have handled this better and been aware of the potential for Sharpe to be none and done.

Alas, it’s time to accept Sharpe won’t be playing at Kentucky and wish him well as he begins his professional career.