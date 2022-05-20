Friday Headlines: Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher

Earlier in the week Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban had ripped Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher for “buying players.” Fisher clapped back on Thursday with a juicy quote that has us all ready for their matchup in Tuscaloosa that’s scheduled for October 8th.

Fisher said “It’s despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way or things don’t go his way. The narcissist in him doesn’t allow those things to happen...Some people think they’re God.”

Jimbo Fisher on Nick Saban: "It's despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn't get his way or things don't go his way. The narcissist in him doesn't allow those things to happen...Some people think they're God." WOW — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) May 19, 2022

Neither coach has “held back” in their comments here and both received a public reprimand from the Southeastern Conference. This is of course the softest form of “punishment” the SEC could have given the two coaches and no one should be surprised. It’s not like the two met outside a College Station or Tuscaloosa bar and threw hands at each other.

Jimbo Fisher confronts Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/el4PQCa6TD — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) May 19, 2022

These comments do add gallons of fuel to the fire for their matchup this season and the continued recruiting war that Texas A&M (for whatever reason) has become extremely competitive in. A&M leads the 2022 recruiting rankings with eight five star players and 19 four star players. Alabama is a close second with three five stars and 19 four stars. Kentucky finds themselves with a top-15 class, landing 10 four stars and 10 three stars to rank 14th.

Tweet of the Day

John Daly smoked 21 cigarettes in the opening round of the PGA Championship.



Here are 21 lessons I learned from watching golf's premier athlete: pic.twitter.com/qB82CW8DPM — Jack Raines (@Jack_Raines) May 19, 2022

Insane.

