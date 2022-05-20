Omaha Biliew cuts Kentucky from list

It appears that one 5-star player in the class of 2023 is inching closer to a commitment, as Omaha Biliew cut his list to four on Wednesday evening. Joe Tipton of On3 was the one to report the news.

2023 five-star Omaha Biliew is down to four options, he tells @On3Recruits.



Story: https://t.co/5PZKtZQxJW pic.twitter.com/eI5VdQw1y1 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 19, 2022

Biliew, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward that plays for Link Academy, cut his list to Kansas, Oregon, Iowa State, and the G-League. He also holds offers from Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Arkansas, Michigan, Iowa, and several others.

The Kentucky coaching staff had yet to extend an offer to Biliew, despite showing interest over the last year or so.

If an offer was to come, one would have to guess that Kentucky could jump back into the thick of his recruitment. With offers out to a handful of wing players such as KJ Evans, Justin Edwards, Matas Buzelis, and others, it will be interesting to see if the Cats have completely pulled out of this recruitment.

Perhaps Kentucky’s lack of interest in Biliew is a sign that John Calipari fells confident with Aaron Bradshaw, another 5-star big in the 2023 class.

Biliew is currently ranked as a 5-star power forward in the class of 2023 and is the 12th-ranked player overall by the 247 Sports Composite rankings.