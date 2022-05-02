Final On3 2022 basketball rankings have Cason Wallace as a top-5 recruit

On3 has released their final class of 2022 college basketball recruiting rankings. Whenever a list of the top 150 prospects for a class comes out, expect to see Kentucky Wildcats mentioned numerous times.

This year is no different.

Kentucky has just two 5-star commits heading to Lexington, but they are also in the mix for Leonard Miller who was dubbed the No. 2 prospect. On3 noted that, if Miller does play at the collegiate level, Arizona is the current favorite.

Duke commit Kyle Filipowski took home the top spot. From there, it went Miller, Dillon Mitchell then Kentucky’s Cason Wallace.

“Rounding out the top five are Texas signee Dillon Mitchell, Kentucky signee Cason Wallace and Duke signee Dariq Whitehead. Mitchell is arguably the best athlete in the cycle with an expanding game. Wallace may have the most command of any player in the class with an improving perimeter game. Whitehead is the most explosive scoring guard with NBA size,” Gerry Hamilton of On3 wrote.

Wallace signed with Kentucky on November 7th, 2021. Per 247 Sports, he is the seventh-overall prospect and the third-best combo guard. On3 has the 6-foot-3 guard as the best at his position and the No. 4 overall prospect.

With the Cats losing TyTy Washington to the NBA Draft, having that replacement for the star guard’s production will be of utmost importance. Wallace should be able to help fill that hole nicely.

The Cats’ other 5-star recruit slipped in the rankings. On3 has Chris Livingston at No. 24.

They actually have him as a 4-star prospect despite holding down a top-10 247 Sports college basketball ranking. On3 has the top 20 prospects as 5-star recruits, so Livingston just missed the cut there.

On3 doesn’t say anything on Livingston with their article on the updated rankings but does have him as the 12th-best small forward and top player from the state of Ohio. Livingston is from the renowned Oak Hill Academy.

Considering Keion Brooks Jr. is transferring, Livingston may quickly be able to prove his doubters wrong.

