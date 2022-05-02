Calipari says UK has a silent pledge after Adou Thiero visits and sets decision date

The Kentucky Wildcats are about to add another recruit to their 2022 class, according to head coach John Calipari.

During a Monday radio interview with Mike Pratt and Dan Issel, Calipari revealed that Kentucky had scored a recruiting pledge that will be revealed soon. He obviously couldn’t say who, but it won’t take much detective work to figure out who it likely is.

Had a great official visit to Kentucky, Thank you @UKCoachCalipari and the rest of the coaching staff for having my family and I! pic.twitter.com/5Mh52TtmN4 — Adou Thiero (@Adou_Thiero) May 2, 2022

Last week, Kentucky hosted uncommitted 2022 recruit Adou Thiero, who scored a scholarship offer from the school back in March. Calipari coached Thiero’s father, Almamy, during his stint with the Memphis Tigers, and it appears the family connection is going to help get him to Lexington.

“I was definitely very excited,” Thiero said in a recent interview with Pittsburgh Sports Now about Kentucky’s interest. “Kentucky was my dream school when I was a kid. I went to a Kentucky camp my freshman year and I just like the program and Coach Cal is a very good coach.”

Since the visit took place, Thiero has announced his decision date will come next Sunday on Mother’s Day.

I will be announcing where I am continuing my Education and Athletics on my Birthday/Mother’s Day. Sunday, May 8th — Adou Thiero (@Adou_Thiero) May 2, 2022

Also, Kentucky has picked up three 247 Sports recruiting predictions for Thiero over the last 24 hours.

This past season, Thiero averaged 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game for Quaker Valley High School, who went 27-1, won the WPIAL Class 4A title, and finished as the state runner-up. Thiero earned him TribLive HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Year honors.

