Monday Headlines: NFL Draft Recap

Kentucky had four players selected in this spring’s NFL Draft, a few less than some mock drafts expected. Unfortunately, mock drafts are hardly ever right. However, a few of those players who were snubbed ended up signing undrafted free agent deals with teams. Below is a list of who was drafted, where they were selected and who signed an UDFA deal.

Wan’Dale Robinson, 43rd overall to the New York Giants

Josh Paschal, 46th overall to the Detroit Lions

Luke Fortner, 65th overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Darian Kinnard, 145th overall to the Kansas City Chiefs

Dare Rosenthal, undrafted free agent deal with the Altanta Falcons

Justin Rigg, undrafted free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals

Marquan McCall, undrafted free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers

Quandre Mosley, undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys

Yusuf Corker, undrafted free agent deal with the Giants

Josh Ali appears to be the last Kentucky Wildcat that had real NFL Draft interest who has yet to sign an UDFA deal. While he wasn’t projected to go in the draft, sometimes teams will reach for a guy they like in the later rounds. While that didn’t happen with Ali, there will still be UDFA and training camp deal opportunities to showcase how he can benefit a NFL team.

