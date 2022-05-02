Quandre Mosely joining the Cowboys

After going undrafted, Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Quandre Mosely has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, he announced on his Instagram story.

Mosely was a pillar of Kentucky’s secondary since joining the team in 2019. His experience is sure to be missed with looming concerns of defensive-back depth in Lexington. He began his career playing junior college ball at Eastern Arizona Community College, where he was named an all-conference player before earning a roster spot at Kentucky.

Mosely would go on to do work wearing the blue and white by appearing in 36 career games, tallying 69 tackles and three interceptions. His consistent play were a major reason why UK put some extremely stout defenses on the field over the last three seasons.

In one of his more memorable plays as a Wildcat, Mosely intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown in UK’s 56-16 rout of New Mexico State on Senior Day. A special moment for a player who’s been instrumental in the recent historic success under Mark Stoops.

Despite only starting four games in his career, Mosely played some big-time minutes in the best football conference in America.

Attempting to make a roster as a fifth-year senior, Mosely’s experience should play a factor when comparing him to other defensive-backs.

At 6-foot-2, the Brunswick (GA) native’s size was likely another major reason why Dallas decided to take a shot on Mosely.

At Kentucky’s Pro Day, he ran an unofficial time of 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He also flexed an indisputable 36-inch vertical leap.

After playing some safety and corner while in Lexington, it’ll be up to Mosely’s new team to decide just how to utilize his size and skillset.

There’s no doubt that he’ll ultimately be fighting for a roster spot, but he’s proven he can work from JUCO to the SEC so there’s no reason to believe he can’t make it professionally.

Mosely’s opportunity to play on Sundays gives Mark Stoops and his staff yet another feather in their cap for turning a 3-star player into an NFL prospect.

The Big Blue Nation will be rooting for you, Quandre.