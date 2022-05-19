Keion Brooks has not completely shut the door on a return to Kentucky

It continues to look like Keion Brooks will remain in the NBA Draft, but he hasn’t completely shut the door on a return to college. That includes a potential return to the Kentucky Wildcats, though it’s pretty clear that’s highly unlikely at this time.

In an interview with 247 Sports’ Travis Branham, Brooks made it clear he’s still all-in on the draft process.

“The odds of me staying in the (NBA) Draft are pretty high. Going back to college is something that I quite frankly don’t plan on doing,” said Brooks.

However, Brooks did say he still has a great relationship with UK, and a return to Lexington is not completely off the table.

“I’m open to everyone. Kentucky was good to me, and I’m not closing the book on the possibility of going back there. The transfer portal is to make sure all my options are open and am not pigeonholed. Kentucky has been good to me, and the relationship is still great.”

While it’s great to hear Brooks say this, there’s been virtually nothing to suggest a return to UK is possible.

It really began when John Calipari spoke about who was expected to return for next season back in April. He mentioned guys like Jacob Toppin, who is also testing the NBA waters, but did not mention Brooks.

Then came the addition of Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves, who will wear Brooks’ old No. 12 jersey next season.

And finally, while having a fourth-year Keion Brooks would be great for any program, he would be facing a crowded frontcourt in Lexington with Oscar Tshiebwe, Daimion Collins, Chris Livingston, and likely Toppin back in the fold.

The truth is, if Brooks wants to take the next step in his basketball evolution, he’ll likely be better off joining a different school, or just beginning his pro career so he can focus solely on basketball.

Saying this, it would be really nice to see Brooks run out of the Rupp Arena tunnel on Senior Night. But for now, that looks highly improbable.

Be sure to read Branham’s full interview, which includes a tidbit on some other schools looking into Brooks.

A Sea of Blue is loaded with Kentucky Wildcats articles, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!