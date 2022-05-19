Thursday Headlines: Elite Eight GameDay Edition

It’s a big day for University of Kentucky Men’s Tennis.

The #8 Kentucky Wildcats will take on top-ranked TCU with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

A win would give Kentucky its first-ever appearance in the Final Four.

The Wildcats find themselves in their fifth Elite Eight in school history after a 4-2 victory over the nine-seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday in Lexington. Now, the Wildcats are in Illinois looking to make school history.

So how to watch? TennisONE is your home for the NCAA Tournament. The TennisONE app will live stream all matches throughout the postseason. The app is free to download on the iOS and Google Play app stores.

The action gets underway at 4 p.m. ET today.

For more on UK Tennis, click here.

Tweet of the Day

Ahhh, can’t wait.

