Kevin Knox donates $2 million to help fund high school basketball facility

Kevin Knox hasn’t had the most successful career in the NBA, but that’s not stopped him from giving back, a terrific showing of maturity from the 22-year-old forward.

According to Prime Time Preps, the former top-10 pick from the 2018 NBA Draft, recently donated $2 million to help fund a high school basketball facility. The facility is located at Tampa Catholic in Florida.

Knox played there from 2014-2017, and the new facility will be dubbed the Kevin Knox II Field House. Knox won’t be too far from it now as he’s with the Atlanta Hawks, originally drafted by the New York Knicks.

Knox spent just one season in Kentucky, so fans couldn’t see him develop much in Lexington. He did, however, show enough to be garnered as one of the top prospects of the 2018 draft.

His character is clearly there as well as Knox’s giving shows just how much he cares about the next generation of basketball players. The facility will undoubtedly help the community in more ways than just basketball.

Knox averaged just 2.7 points in 6.5 minutes per game this past season with the Hawks. It wasn't his best season, and since being a rookie and struggling, he hasn’t been given much opportunity to show his potential.

The former standout prospect will be a free agent this coming summer, so he’ll likely have options on where he wants to take his talents.

Having already made over $15 million in his NBA career, Knox likely won’t get a big-time, multi-year deal, but he’s still young and the potential to be a solid role player is certainly still there.