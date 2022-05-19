Reed Sheppard talks about his recruiting process and dream 2023 class for UK

Reed Sheppard is the Kentucky Wildcats’ first commit for the 2023 recruiting class, and he’s looking forward to getting to Lexington when the 2023-24 season begins.

On Tuesday, Sheppard made an appearance on Zach Schumaker’s YouTube channel where he talked about a lot of different topics.

One of the topics that came up was Sheppard’s recruiting process. He was asked which schools he was seriously considering when his recruitment started coming to a close.

“It came to down to Indiana, Ohio State, Virginia, Louisville, Kentucky. Those were kind of the top five that had reached out.”

Sheppard added that Kentucky was always his dream school and getting an official offer from coach Calipari was a shocking moment for him and his family.

“I was shocked, I was actually in a hotel room with my mom and dad,” Sheppard said of getting an offer from Kentucky. “We were all shocked and stunned a little bit that we got that offer just because the fact that it’s the University of Kentucky.”

In addition to Sheppard’s own recruiting process, he was asked about Kentucky’s dream 2023 recruiting class and who he wants to see join the class.

“There’s a lot of really great players out there like DJ (Wagner), his teammate Aaron (Bradshaw), Matas (Buzelis), Robert (Dillingham), Ron Holland, you know there’s a lot of really good players out there that are being recruited by Kentucky and I would like for all of them to come to Kentucky.”

There is no doubt that Kentucky will bring in one of the best recruiting classes in the country to join Sheppard in 2023.

In addition to recruiting, Sheppard also discussed learning from his mom and dad, his high school career, being the hometown hero, NIL, his faith and more.

You can watch Sheppard’s entire interview below.

