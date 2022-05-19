Aaron Bradshaw and Andrej Stojakovic both planning visits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff has now turned their attention to the class of 2023. With AAU season underway, we have seen John Calipari and his staff across the country looking for players to join Reed Sheppard in next year's class.

Two of those players are 5-star big man Aaron Bradshaw and 4-star wing Andrej Stojakovic And according to Travis Graf of Rivals and Jamie Shaw of On3, both players are planning visits to Kentucky’s campus in the near future.

Should Kentucky feel confident with Aaron Bradshaw? Top 20 prospect says he will visit Kentucky, Maryland, UCLA…



MORE | https://t.co/lv4QdDZjlD pic.twitter.com/iYNlPERnzq — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) May 18, 2022

‘23 wing Andrej Stojakovic has scheduled an official visit to Stanford for June 1st, he tells @RivalsHoops.



Scheduling other visits to Texas, Virginia, Tennessee, and either UConn or IU before July 31st.



Fall visit plans include UCLA, USC, Kansas, Kentucky, and UConn or IU. pic.twitter.com/0IhbvVViQj — Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) May 18, 2022

Bradshaw, a 7-foot, 210 pound center from Camden High School in New Jersey, is no stranger to the BBN, as he’s high school teammates with top target DJ Wagner.

After earning an offer from Kentucky back on April 10th, things seem to be trending in the right direction for the talented big-man to potentially end up in Lexington.

When speaking with Shaw, he was asked about upcoming visits and had this to say;

“I have not taken any visits yet, but I plan to take some officials soon; Kentucky, Maryland, and UCLA, for sure,” Bradshaw said.

He also had this to say about UK in particular:

“I mean, you know how many pros went there; how many players made it to the league, successfully and still in the NBA. There are a lot of those guys. They like how I am a down-to-earth kind of kid. I am a big who can dribble and shoot threes, I feel like I can fit in most systems, but Kentucky has had a lot of guys play in the league who can do that.”

Bradshaw is currently considered a 5-star prospect in the class of 2023, and is ranked 24th overall by the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He also recently shortened his list to seven options that includes Kentucky alongside, Maryland, UCLA, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Michigan, and the G-League.

Sounds like this will be a fun recruitment until the end, especially if the Cats can get him on campus sooner rather than later.

One of the newer names on the radar for Kentucky fans is Stojakovic, the son of former NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic.

With his stock blowing up here over the last month on the AAU circuit, he has plans to visit several schools over the next few months, with one officially scheduled to Stanford starting June 1st.

Graf also reported that alongside Kentucky, Stojakovic plans to visit Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, UCLA, USC, Kansas, UConn, and Indiana all in the coming months.

This recruitment seems to be a long-way from being finished, but Kentucky being one of the blue-bloods to first offer might help land the talented wing.

He is currently a 4-star prospect in the class of 2023 ranked 73rd overall by the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

