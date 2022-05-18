Mason Hazelwood named to SEC Community Service Team

Kentucky Wildcats baseball senior pitcher Mason Hazelwood has been named to the 2022 SEC Community Service Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Hazelwood returned to action this season just 10 months after undergoing surgery to repair an elbow ligament in his pitching arm, earning him the school’s Blue Heart Award for perseverance in his recovery. He’s since gone 2-2 with a 4.85 earned run average in 10 outings and has been moved into a starting role following a rash of injuries to the pitching staff.

For his career, Hazelwood is 10-8 with a 3.77 ERA and currently ranks third on the school’s career list for the fewest hits allowed per nine innings.

The Salvisa (KY) product has been active in the community and served as a student-teacher at a local elementary school during Fall 2021, completing his work in December. He graduated in December with a degree in Elementary Education and is working on his graduate certificate in Positive Youth Development.

Hazelwood was previously named a 2022 Brad Davis Community Service Award winner alongside UK swimming & diving star Riley Gaines.