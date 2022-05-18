Wednesday Headlines: Early Bracketology Edition

The college basketball season has only been gone for a little over a month and we’re already looking at next spring’s bracketology. Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari always has his team positioned near the top of that list, with next year’s current roster seeded number one at the moment. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Wildcats projected as the top-overall seed in next year’s NCAA Tournament with North Carolina, Houston and Baylor joining Kentucky as top-overall seeds for their respective regions.

Calipari had quite the disappointing ending to this past season, both in the semi finals of the SEC Tournament as well as the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Despite such a sour finish, National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe decided to return for another year in Kentucky blue. The Wildcats also return starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler, rising forward Jacob Toppin and several other key role players. Kentucky brings in two talented freshmen in Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston plus a veteran transfer in Antonio Reeves.

Lunardi obviously likes what Kentucky has put together for this coming fall and senses Calipari will be ready to blow the doors off their opponents. It’s of course way too early to try to even be close to right on predicting the tournament seeding, but it’s entertainment for Kentucky fans as they patiently await the 2022-2023 college basketball season.

