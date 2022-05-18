Chris Livingston will appear in new LeBron James movie “Shooting Stars”

The new name, image, and likeness era in college athletics has become the Wild West in some aspects, but it has overall offered athletes great opportunities to earn money in their collegiate careers.

It has also now moved into the TV/Movie production world.

Joe Tipton of On3 reports that Kentucky Wildcat signee Chris Livingston will make an appearance in LeBron James newest film, Shooting Stars.

Kentucky signee and Akron native Chris Livingston tells me he will also appear in LeBron’s upcoming film, Shooting Stars. https://t.co/1OrKRWbaX5 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 16, 2022

Originally from Akron (OH), it is only fitting that Livingston would make an appearance with the city tie to LeBron in the movie that will give a background into James’ story to super-stardom.

This is not the first TV/Movie appearance we have heard of this offseason as North Carolina’s, Armando Bacot, will be making several appearances in the Netflix TV show, Outer Banks, as well.

Oregon commit and 5-star forward Mookie Cook, has been announced as the person who will be playing LeBron in the upcoming film as well. Cook also attends TyTy Washington's former high school, Compass Prep in Arizona.

Should be a cool opportunity for Livingston, and now all of Big Blue Nation can be on the lookout to see where the 5-star forward makes his appearance in the upcoming film.