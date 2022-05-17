Shaedon Sharpe Impresses in NBA Pro Day

Ahead of Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery, Shaedon Sharpe turned the heads of many during Monday’s Pro Day in Chicago.

Sharpe performed well in front of “quite a few decision-makers” as ESPN’s Jonathan Givony put it. Notably, one NBA Director of Scouting said, “He was terrific! Helped himself,” and called Sharpe a top-10 pick “for sure”.

Based on this short video from Sharpe’s Pro Day, he definitely passes the eye test.

Shaedon Sharpe put on a show for NBA teams at his Pro Day in Chicago today, showing his shot-making prowess and explosiveness in front of quite a few decision makers. pic.twitter.com/tN5iLoZ3Pj — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 17, 2022

While it is still technically a possibility that Sharpe could return to Kentucky, it is all but a foregone conclusion that the former No. 1 recruit will stay remain in the NBA Draft. Sharpe is already projected as a top-10 pick, and could very well push himself into the top five.

With that said, following his poorly handled situation at Kentucky, and the fact that Sharpe hasn’t played a meaningful basketball game since July 2021’s Nike Peach Jam, there are questions surrounding the 6-foot-6 prospect. However, the tools and ability to potentially become a very high-level NBA player are there without question.

While it is unfortunate that the Big Blue Nation will most likely never get to see Sharpe play, and just another ‘what-if’ for the Kentucky Wildcats, the Canadian basketball star is just over a month from making his NBA dreams become a reality.