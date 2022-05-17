Tuesday Headlines: NBA Draft Lottery and Combine Edition

Good morning BBN.

This week, the 2022 NBA Draft process really starts to heat up,

First, the NBA Combine is taking place in Chicago through Sunday. This will be a great opportunity for Kentucky Wildcats guards Shaedon Sharpe and TyTy Washington to boost their NBA stock as they work out and interview with various teams.

Tonight, the NBA Draft Lottery takes place on ESPN at 8 pm ET, as we’ll learn what order the first 14 picks of this year’s draft ends up being. With Sharpe and Washington both projected as lottery picks, tonight’s lottery will likely affect the outcome of where both guys land in June’s draft, assuming Sharpe joins Washington in staying in the draft.

Then at 8:30, Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals takes place with Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Mychal Mulder looking to lead the Miami Heat back to the NBA Finals when they face the Boston Celtics.

Tweet of the Day

Rhyne Howard's 83 points thru her first 4 games make her the 6th rookie in WNBA history to score 80 in such a span:



Nikki McCray: 94 ('98)

Ruthie Bolton: 86 ('97)

Seimone Augustus: 85 (06)

Cappie Pondexter: 85 (06)

Diana Taurasi: 83 (04)

Rhyne Howard: 83 (22)



h/t @ESPNStatsInfo — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) May 15, 2022

The ending of the 2012 Kentucky national championship game. pic.twitter.com/Iug1BgOCuQ — BBN Nostalgia (@BBN_Nostalgia) May 16, 2022

Very nice.

Your Headlines

Former Player Returns as Coach to Open Final Week

Kentucky will welcome back former Wildcat Matt Bragga’s Tennessee Tech club on Tuesday in its final non-Southeastern Conference game of the regular season.

Kentucky Football makes ESPN’s Future Defense Power Rankings

Kentucky’s defense ranks No. 18 in ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg’s future power rankings, which predicts the unit’s success in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 seasons.

Get to know new UK Football 2023 commit Tommy Ziesmer

With Ziesmer, the state of Kentucky’s sixth-ranked prospect per 247sports commitment, the Wildcats’ in-state recruiting domination continues.

SEC Tournament standings entering final weekend

He is what the current SEC Tournament standings look like heading into the final weekend. There are notes below detailing the reasons behind the tiebreakers.

2022 NBA Draft Combine: Five storylines as pro prospects showcase their skills for scouts in Chicago

Storylines abound as we prep for the momentous week from top picks to top (potential) promises, G League Elite camp standouts, late risers and more. Here are all the big stories to follow with surely more to unravel in the coming hours and days leading up to the event.

Where Kentucky FB targets stand in On3's updated '24 player rankings

Check out where Kentucky Football targets stand in the latest On3 player rankings for recruits from the class of 2024.

NBA Draft Lottery: Previewing what's at stake for each team

Tuesday’s NBA Draft lottery doesn’t have quite as much overt consequence to it as we’ve seen in past years—no team is losing its pick as a result of the ping pong balls, and there may not be a sure-thing superstar lying in wait—but that doesn’t mean there’s not quite a bit on the line.

2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Prospects, teams, odds, how to watch

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery is on May 17. Here's everything you need to know including prospects, teams, odds, and how to watch and stream.

NBA playoffs 2022 - What to watch in Heat-Celtics and Warriors-Mavericks

Heat vs. Celtics. Warriors vs. Mavericks. Here's what you need to know about the NBA's star-studded conference finals.

Sources - Deshaun Watson to meet with NFL, also will bring Cleveland Browns offensive teammates to Bahamas to bond

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet with the NFL this week and also is taking some of his offensive teammates to the Bahamas this weekend to work out and bond before the start of OTAs next week.

Grading all 32 NFL offseasons

After chaotic and eventful free agency and draft periods, PFF's Sam Monson grades all 32 teams' offseasons.

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.