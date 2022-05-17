Will Kentucky basketball add any more players to its 2022-23 roster?

With the late addition of guard, Adou Thiero, the Kentucky Wildcats now have 10 scholarship players for next season's 2022-23 roster.

Thiero, a late-blooming 2022 high school prospect, went from unranked just a month ago, and is now considered a 4-star recruit, according to the latest 247 Sports rankings.

With 10 scholarship players on the roster, that begs the question: Will John Calipari add one more?

Of course most fans would hope for Calipari to add at least one more player that will see significant minutes. Preferably one that can go get a basket when he needs to.

Kentucky hasn’t hit the portal has hard as they did last offseason, mainly because they don’t need to, but they did land high-scoring wing, Antonio Reeves, from Illinois State. Reeves was a 20 ppg scorer for the RedBirds who is sure to be a welcomed addition for John Calipari.

There’s always some top transfers available if Kentucky wants them. Guys like Tyrese Hunter (Iowa State), Isiaih Mosley (Missouri State), Malachi Smith (Chattanooga), Matthew Mayer (Baylor), Courtney Ramey (Texas) are just some of the guards in the portal that could provide an instant scoring threat for next season.

Then there’s Leonard Miller, who is currently undergoing the NBA Draft process. If Miller doesn’t get a first-round guarantee, I could see him testing out the college ranks for a season before becoming a sure-fire first-rounder in 2023. Kentucky and Arizona were the only two schools on his list.

And of course, Kentucky’s White Whale - Shaedon Sharpe. Sharpe is undergoing the draft process and is currently participating in the NBA Combine. However, he did leave open the possibility to return.

The saga of Sharpe has been a long, tiring one for Kentucky fans. There’s always an off-chance that Sharpe does indeed come back, and in that case makes Kentucky a national title favorite, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.

So what do you think? Does Kentucky add one more player for next season's roster?

Poll Does Kentucky add one more player for its 2022-23 basketball roster this season? No

Yes - Transfer

Yes - Leonard Miller

Yes - Shaedon Sharpe vote view results 21% No (27 votes)

38% Yes - Transfer (49 votes)

15% Yes - Leonard Miller (20 votes)

24% Yes - Shaedon Sharpe (31 votes) 127 votes total Vote Now

