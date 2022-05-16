Keion Brooks planning to stay in NBA Draft, per report

It looks like Keion Brooks’ college career is coming to an end.

Brooks, who is currently testing the NBA Draft waters and the transfer portal, says he’s all-in on this year’s draft and “has no plans to return to college.” He revealed the news in an interview with Adam Zagoria of Zags Blog.

As a true junior this past season, Brooks averaged 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 49.1% from the field, 23.3% from deep, and 78.3% from the free-throw line.

The Indiana native had 17 double-figure scoring efforts, including 27 in the win at Kansas. He started all 33 games he played in while missing one due to an illness.

If Brooks were to return to school and find a new team, some potential contenders that have emerged recently include the UCLA Bruins, Iowa Hawkeyes and Arizona Wildcats among others. He has been widely projected to go undrafted, but it sounds like he believes he’s got it what it takes to eventually earn a roster spot.

If Brooks were to ultimately return to college, Kentucky does not appear to be an option any longer. That belief was only reinforced with the recent news that incoming Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves will wear Brooks’ No. 12 jersey for next season.

Whatever he ultimately does, best of luck to Brooks as he begins the next step in his basketball journey.

