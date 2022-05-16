Aaron Bradshaw cuts list; UK and Louisville make the cut

The Kentucky Wildcats are firmly in the hunt for 5-star 2023 center Aaron Bradshaw, who just took the next step in his recruitment.

On Monday, Bradshaw announced his top seven, which includes Kentucky alongside the Louisville Cardinals, NBA G-League, UCLA Bruins and Michigan Wolverines among others.

Kentucky offered a scholarship to Bradshaw back in April.

The 7-foot, 210-pound Bradshaw is currently ranked 24th overall and the second-best center at 247 Sports Composite. He is an AAU and high school teammate of No. 1 2023 recruit DJ Wagner. Both play at Camden High School in New Jersey and with the NJ Scholars on the AAU circuit.

Current Wildcat Lance Ware also played at Camden High School, while Kareem Watkins is the stepbrother of Wagner.

Needless to say, there are a lot of connections already in Kentucky’s favor in these recruitments. However, don’t make the mistake of thinking Kentucky wants Bradshaw to only improve its chances with Wagner.

Bradshaw is a great prospect who may very well end up being the best big man to come out of the 2023 class, and Kentucky wants him, regardless of what Wagner does.

Plus, much of the recent buzz has been in favor of Louisville for Wagner, while On3’s Joe Tipton recently said he likes Kentucky’s chances with Bradshaw. So for now, it looks like there’s a real chance Bradshaw is the one at Kentucky and Wagner is at Louisville for the 2023-24 college basketball season.

Lots to like about 2023 Aaron Bradshaw |@bradshawaaron25| of NJ Scholars @new_scholars at the Semifinals of the Southern Jam Fest.



Legit 6’11-7’0, perimeter shotmaking ability, high level finisher and transitions from end to end very well.



Upside is extremely high here. pic.twitter.com/KeV4K816oY — Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) May 15, 2022

